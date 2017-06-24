Facebook to release app for video creators

Reportedly, Facebook is also running a “small test” in India, of a video tab in the navigation bar of its flagship mobile applications. (Reuters)

With an aim to empower its creator community, Facebook has announced that it is planning to launch a new app just for them later this year. The essentially a video creation app will be made just for its star broadcasters, who are also the same folks who are deemed worthy enough to use Facebook Mentions — an app only available to verified accounts owned by journalists, celebrities and other online influencers, Engadget reported on Friday. Apart from the access to Facebook Live, the new video creation app will have a new “creative kit” that includes tools like special intros and outros to videos, custom stickers, custom frames, among other tools. It will also have a Community tab, where the rich and famous can interact with their fans and followers on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, the report said.

Reportedly, Facebook is also running a “small test” in India, of a video tab in the navigation bar of its flagship mobile applications. Pressing the tab, which resembles a play button, brings up “an endless stream” of Facebook videos, from pages users follow and videos liked or shared by friends.