Facebook testing pre-roll video ads on ‘Watch’ platform: Report

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, however, has long kept pre-roll ads off of Facebook. (Reuters)

Just like YouTube, Facebook is also reportedly planning to test pre-roll video advertisements before the shows on “Watch” – its redesigned video platform for creators and publishers. According to a report in AdAge on Saturday, the social media giant “plans to test pre-roll video ads at the start of ‘Watch’ shows, according to advertisers who are familiar with the social network’s strategy”. Facebook is yet to comment on the development. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, however, has long kept pre-roll ads off of Facebook. “We don’t need to do pre-roll because our model is not one where you come to Facebook to watch one piece of content, you come to look at a feed,” Zuckerberg said on a conference call with investors this year. In August, Facebook introduced “Watch” with mid-roll ads, which run in the middle of the shows. The mid-rolls have delivered some positive results. Facebook has said mid-roll ads see a 70 per cent completion rate. In an apparent bid to take on Google-owned YouTube, Facebook rolled out “Watch”. “Watch” will be available on mobile, desktop, laptop and in TV apps.

Shows are made up of episodes — live or recorded — and follow a theme or storyline. The shows available include “Nas Daily”, “Gabby Bernstein” and “Kitchen Little”. Facebook has also started to roll out funded shows on “Watch”.

The social media giant last year launched “Video” tab in the US which offered a predictable place to find videos on Facebook.