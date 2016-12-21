Facebook takes on Google: announces ‘Messages’ to counter ‘Doodle’

Facebook says that the main aim of the feature is to help users to connect and share information about events and moments, as well as celebrate historical and cultural events. This is a great move, as it is one of the most important apps that people user daily and such a thing will help in building community conversations.

Google Doodle is a very popular feature which is useful to mark important events throughout the year which not only helps in remembering important dates but also to celebrate achievements of people who changed the world in some way or the other. Social media giant Facebook, not rolled out its own feature which resembles the Google Doodle. This new feature to mark events throughout the year is called News Feed Messages. According to Facebook, this is basically a marketing programme which will let users talk about events in their countries or even the world. Facebook says that the main aim of the feature is to help users to connect and share information about events and moments, as well as celebrate historical and cultural events. This is a great move by Facebook, as it is one of the most important apps that people user daily and such a thing will help in building community conversations.

Google Doodle is known for its simple yet elegant design where it produces artwork related to the event and it has been a favourite among users. This is more so because the design in no way acts as a hindrance to the search experience for the user. Now Facebook with its similar feature which marks holidays and events will have to match up to that level of design in order to reach that popularity as the platform already had over a billion users. These messages by Facebook will be on your News Feed, and similar to Doodle the theme will essentially be surrounding certain historical and cultural events, including festivals. The only difference according to Facebook will be that it will also focus on current events happening around the world and also locally. In case a user is not interested in the new feature there is the option of disabling the ‘messages’ too.

Also read | Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg shows off his Iron Man-style robot butler ‘JARVIS’

Facebook shared examples of the new feature including the event of Supermoon which also included a link was displayed which said ‘See what makes this moon so special’. There was another example of Thanksgiving greetings. There is also the option of themed cards in the new Facebook feature and according to the platform, users will get invitations for it soon.