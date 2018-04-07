Facebook takes major steps to fight election meddling; preventing interference in India polls among top priorities

Facebook is going to roll out a few verification policies which are meant to ‘support positive discourse’ and ‘prevent interference’ in the upcoming elections in the countries like India, Pakistan, US, Mexico and Brazil.

Facebook is going to roll out a few verification policies which are meant to ‘support positive discourse’ and ‘prevent interference’ in the upcoming elections in the countries like India, Pakistan, US, Mexico and Brazil. CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed about these big changes through a post on his Facebook profile on Friday. Zuckerberg in his post said that with important elections coming up one of the top priorities for 2018 is making sure the platform support positive discourse and prevent interference in these elections. As election interference is a problem that’s bigger than any one platform, Zuckerberg said that these steps won’t stop all people trying to game the system, but will make it a lot harder for anyone to do what happened in Russia during the 2016 election.

Zuckerberg wrote that now the social media company will begin labelling all political and issue ads. Further, Facebook will also show who paid for these advertisements. It will require verifying their identity and location for anyone who wants to run a political or issue ad, FB CEO wrote. In another step, Facebook is also going to start verifying the people behind large Pages which will make it harder for people to run pages using fake accounts.

In order to require verification for all of pages and advertisers, Facebook will hire thousands of more people, Zuckerberg said. “We’re committed to getting this done in time for the critical months before the 2018 elections,” he wrote on FB. Zuckerberg also informed that Facebook is going to start this in the US and expand to the rest of the world in the coming months.



Check out what Facebook will do to fight election meddling:

• Every advertiser who wants to run political or issue ads will need to be verified.

• To get verified, advertisers will need to confirm their identity and location.

• Any advertiser will be prohibited from running political or issue ads, who doesn’t pass.

• Facebook will label them.

• Advertisers will have to show the viewers who paid for them.

• Viewers will now be able to see all of the ads a page is running.

• This will add to even greater political ads transparency, according to FB CEO.

• FB is also creating a searchable archive of past political ads.

• Now, people who manage large pages will be required to be verified as well.

• This will make it much harder for people to run pages using fake accounts, or to grow virally and spread misinformation or divisive content that way.

• This will help raise the bar for all political advertising online.