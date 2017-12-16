Facebook rolls out ‘Snooze’ to ‘mute’ friends

With features like Unfollow, Hide, Report and See First, Facebook has consistently been working toward helping people tailor their News Feed experience. (Reuters)

Facebook has rolled out “Snooze” feature in News Feed that will give its over two billion users option to temporarily unfollow a person, Page or group for 30 days. The feature will help users take a temporary break from posts by friends, pages or groups without unfriending, unfollowing or leaving them forever. “By selecting ‘Snooze’ in the top-right drop-down menu of a post, you won’t see content from those people, Pages or groups in your News Feed for that time period,” Shruthi Muraleedharan, Product Manager at Facebook, wrote in a blog post late on Friday. “We’ve heard from people that they want more options to determine what they see in News Feed and when they see it. With ‘Snooze’, you don’t have to unfollow or unfriend permanently, rather just stop seeing someone’s posts for a short period of time,” she added. The “Snooze” feature is being seen as a better way of managing a user’s News Feed while taking a break from a chatty person, group or page. “The people, Pages, and groups you snooze will not be notified. You will be notified before the ‘Snooze’ period is about to end and the setting can also be reversed at any time,” the post read.

With features like Unfollow, Hide, Report and See First, Facebook has consistently been working toward helping people tailor their News Feed experience. “As News Feed evolves, we’ll continue to provide easy-to-use tools to give you the most personalised experience possible every time you visit Facebook,” the post said.