Facebook rolls out a new feature to make users’ lives simpler; find out what it is

Facebook has now another feature to make your lives simple, or at least keep you away from annoying people sending messages or bugging you, and that too at a stretch for 30 days. Yes, you heard that right- 30 days! Facebook’s new ‘Snooze’ button for its platform will help users temporarily unfollow a person, Page or group for 30 days.

The tool lets you mute a friend, page, or group so you can temporarily purge their updates from your News Feed. Snooze does not unfollow or unfriend permanently, instead, users will stop seeing someone’s posts for a month. “One of our core News Feed values is giving people more control. Over the next week, we’re launching Snooze, which will give you the option to temporarily unfollow a person, Page or group for 30 days,” said Shruthi Muraleedharan, Product Manager at Facebook in a company blog post.

After the 30 day period, the user receives a notification. The user can also unmute that person at any time if you decide you want to start seeing their posts again. The person, group or page won’t be notified that the “Snooze” button has been hit on them either, and they won’t be taken off the friends’ list. Snooze is seen as a good option when it comes to taking a break from the posts of certain friends and that too without notifying them. “Seeing too many photos of your uncle’s new cat? Is your friend tempting you with endless photos of ramen on her Japan trip? It turns out, you’re not alone. We’ve heard from people that they want more options to determine what they see in News Feed and when they see it,” Muraleedharan added.

Facebook already has features to maintain user privacy. Snooze will now join the list of content controls for News Feed, like Unfollow, Hide, Report and See First, which give people more ways to customize their experience, notes as per Facebook. According to The Daily Mail, a Facebook spokesperson for said that it is testing the feature. “We’re testing new ways to give people control over their News Feeds so they can stay connected with the stories they find most relevant,” the spokesperson was quoted saying. However, it is unclear when Facebook plans to roll out the feature globally.