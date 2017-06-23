Facebook profile picture Guard: Here’s how you can stop people from stealing your pictures

Keeping in mind the theft of Profile picture as a serious problem specifically in India, Facebook finally decided to do something about the issue and took a step that may help in reducing the misuse of images or photos. (IE)

Now Facebook makes your profile picture more secure with its new feature called ‘Facebook Profile Picture Guard’. It is a tool from the company which is designed specifically for the Indian market. Keeping in mind the theft of Profile picture as a serious problem specifically in India, the popular social networking site which has over 200 million users from India itself, finally decided to do something about the issue and took a step that may help in reducing the misuse of images or photos.

Profile pictures are an important aspect of building community on Facebook as they help people easily find friends make connections, however, not everyone feels safe adding a profile picture. As per the reports by PTI, the Facebook researchers have found that some women choose not to share profile pictures that include their faces anywhere on the internet because they are concerned about what may happen to their images. However, with this new tool by Facebook, users will now be able to control who can download and share their profile pictures.

Users in India will start seeing a step-by-step guide to add an optional profile picture guard. Here is how you can also make your profile picture save from being misused:

Step 1: Refresh your News Feed on the mobile app of Facebook.

Step 2: You will see a message to activate the new feature. Just click next on the steps, and hit next.

Step 3: Hit save. Once activated, a blue shield will appear around your picture.

Other way:

Step 1: Tap on your Profile Picture in the app

Step 2: See if the Profile Picture Guard option has been rolled out for you.

Step 3: If you find it as one of the options in the list, push it to activate, and once again the blue shield will appear all around it.

When this guard is added, users will no longer be able to download, share or send the profile picture in a message on Facebook. Facebook users who are not your friends will not be able to tag anyone, including themselves, in your profile picture. As Facebook’s tool is just rolling out, it won’t be visible for all users just yet. This new tool has been developed in partnership with safety organisations, including Centre for Social Research and Learning Links Foundation in New Delhi, and are designed to give people more control over their experience and help keep them safe online.