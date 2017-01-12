Facebook might kill fake news with ‘Journalism Project’; here’s how

Facebook will be collaborating with other news organisations to develop products, as well as help journalists in learning how to use social media as a reporting tool and also promote the importance of news literacy. (Reuters)

Social media giant Facebook has launched a new initiative to strengthen its position among media houses, and it is called ‘The Journalism Project’. Facebook will be collaborating with other news organisations to develop products, as well as help journalists in learning how to use social media as a reporting tool and also promote the importance of news literacy. There are three main parts of the Facebook Journalism Project – collaborative development of news products, education for journalists and tools for public. Newer storytelling formats using upgraded versions of Live, 360, Instant Articles, etc. which adapts according to needs, and even build new ones are a part of ‘Collaborative development of news products’.

Fidji Simo, Director of Product in a blog post also said, “We’re going to start testing this using Instant Articles so that readers can start to see multiple stories at a time from their favourite news organisations.” The platform is also set to add journalist inputs directed towards local news. There are other initiatives planned too, including supporting media houses to increase their subscription business. Facebook also has hackathons which will aid in collaboration between programmers and developers in news organisations so that newer avenues and solutions can be found.

Also read | Facebook and Twitter’s real sin goes beyond spreading fake news

Facebook will also continue working on training provision and journalistic tools for which there has been a tie-up with Poynter too to unveil a proper syllabus for journalists for some time. Simo, in the blog post, wrote, “Some of this we’ll do in direct partnership with journalists; at other points, we’ll work with educators and researchers.” The platform will also introduce more tools to aid journalists in using Live Video feature better while reporting. Simo added, “We are kicking off this work in the weeks ahead, in meetings with news organisations globally, and will support existing and new projects for innovation and research.”

You may also like to watch:

The project has also planned to launch educational materials for normal users so that they can be smart about the news that they consume, which will eventually enable news literacy. There will be collaborations with other organisations to help people understand which sources they can trust.

The social media major also confirmed in the blog post that it has been continuously working to curb fake news. “We recently announced improvements on our platform to further reduce the spread of news hoaxes – including ways for people to report them more easily and new efforts to disrupt the financial incentives for spammers.”