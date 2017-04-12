Facebook introduces group digital payments in Messenger; here’s how to use it

Earlier in 2015, Facebook had introduced person-to-person payments within Messenger. (Representative image: Reuters)

Facebook has rolled out group payments feature within its Messenger app, allowing users to pay either everyone in the group or individual members. According to a report in Tech Crunch on Tuesday, users can also request payments from the group right within their chat. Users can enter the amount they want to request from each person or the total amount to be divided evenly by the group members. They can also mention in a note about what the money is for. “A message will appear in the group chat to show who has paid. Those details are available by viewing the Request Details in full-screen, too,” the report noted.

Partha Sundaram, Product Manager for Consumer Payments in a Facebook blog post wrote, “Starting today for Android and desktop, you can send or receive money between groups of people on Messenger. It’s free, simple, fast and secure. Whether you’re splitting a restaurant bill or chipping in for a group gift, all you need to do is go to a new or existing Messenger group conversation to get started”

You may also like to watch:

This is a free service and does not require a password. Available on Android and desktop as of now, the group payments is live in the US since Tuesday. “Payments is an area of Facebook’s business that hasn’t received as much focus over the years, despite the social network’s potential to collect and store payment data for its sizable user base,” the report stated.

You may also like to watch:

Facebook had introduced person-to-person payments within Messenger in early 2015. Now the decision to expand the feature to group payments coincides the time when Facebook is rumoured to be preparing the launch of a digital payments business in India within its other messaging app, WhatsApp.