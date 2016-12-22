Facebook ‘Instant Verification’ makes login easier for you on other Android apps

Instant Verification feature has been incorporated in Facebook’s developer tool Account Kit, which according to the platform will allow users to sign into other apps on Android devices by just entering a phone number. (Source: Reuters)

Social media giant Facebook, with an aim to make sign-ins easier, has announced the Instant Verification feature. Now you can log into other apps on your Android smartphones and there is no need for an SMS or OTP. This new feature has been incorporated in Facebook’s developer tool Account Kit, which according to the platform will allow users to sign into other apps on Android devices by just entering a phone number. According to this new feature, users are not required to enter any one-time-password which is generally received through text messages nor is there any push notification directed for authentication. This is only possible as long as users are logged into Facebook on their mobile phones. Facebook said that it matched the calling number given on a person’s profile on the app in order to authenticate and if verifies, the feature lets users to login into other apps which you want to use.

Facebook said that tests have shown that users who enter any app through instant verification, have a 97 percent conversion rate. The platform has insisted that it is not using Instant Verification to share any additional data with the app. Facebook already has been the login interface for most of the big websites as well as small ones, now with this new move is going to be a big step in that direction. The new feature is currently only available for Android devices only and how developers use it will be a big deciding factor. Google too has been pushing its login in process on Android devices to make authentication a breeze. Both Facebook and Google has a huge, over-a-billion user base and we will have to wait to see which process do the users prefer.

Facebook, on its developer’s blog, said, “Earlier this year we shared some of the positive results from developers who have implemented it to their apps, and as we continue to evolve the product, we’re launching a new instant verification component that is available in the newer Facebook SDKs for Android.”