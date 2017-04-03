Facebook has a strange ‘rocket’ button in the app; here’s what it can do

The ‘Explore’ option is now already present on the iOS version of the app, so if you are an Apple device user you can check it on your mobile phone. (IE Photo)

There could soon be an ‘Explore Tab’ on the Facebook application on your smartphones. The new feature is similar to the one present on Instagram. The ‘Explore’ option is now already present on the iOS version of the app, so if you are an Apple device user you can check it on your mobile phone. The 4 tabs at the bottom of the list are News Feed, ‘Explore’, Requests and Notifications, and then ‘More’. The new feature is still not available on Android smartphones.

According to a report in Mashable, the social media giant has been testing the new ‘Explore’ feature, which is why some of the users have spotted it. However, Facebook has not commented on the feature and its availability yet. The new functionality appears to be a dedicated tab where the application will be able to give its users links regarding articles and topics according to their interests and based on which articles they generally view on the application.

You may also like to watch:

The Explore tab is similar to the Instagram Explore tab. The latter, usually shows you account pages or videos based on who you follow and what you prefer to like on the application. But this is a pretty redundant feature on Facebook. Facebook’s algorithm is already based on showing its users news and articles based on what they view and seem to like on the website. Another functionality doing the same might not be a very useful thing for Facebook or its users. The only thing is you will be able to find more related content if you wish to keep using Facebook as your primary source of new or entertainment.

Also read | After Facebook adds more photo features, Snapchat adds ‘search through picture’ tool

This new feature by Facebook comes after it announced the Stories feature on the app. The Stories feature rolled out by Facebook is an Instagram Stories clone which in turn was copied from Snapchat Stories. The Stories feature can be seen on the top of the NewsFeed on the Facebook app and can be seen if you have updated the app. The pictures or videos which you upload in the website automatically get deleted in 24 hours. You can also reply directly to the Stories of your friends.