Facebook has a new way to log in using USB key, and it is way safer

World’s most heavy used social media platform, Facebook is also susceptible to many security issues, which has now forced it make its authentication option stronger. The new feature on Facebook allows you to log in to your account using a physical security key rather than using an OTP which you generally get through messages. The new feature called security keys is to curb the phishing attacks on user data. However, this new feature is not mandatory to use, but it is definitely more secure.

Security keys are widely considered one of the most secure ways to avoid hackers on your account. The physical keys are like keys to a door which is bolted but can be opened only using encryption. This is after you use a password to log in. This ideally means that the second degree of authentication is possible only when the person is in possession of the key which eliminates almost any kind of possible phishing attack.

This new feature used by Facebook is similar to Google’s technology called ‘universal second factor’ or U2F which it created along with Yubico a small company which makes keys. In order to use the key, buy one from some e-commerce websites, and go to Facebook Settings. Then click on Security option and go for Security Keys. That is where you can add a key. There is a limitation to the new feature, though. Users are needed to use the device by putting it into USB slot on computers and can use only Chrome and Opera browsers. For smartphones, however, one needs to buy wireless devices which support near field communication.

Other popular websites like Google, Dropbox and Github also use the security key technology.