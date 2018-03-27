Facebook face recognition: This man gets notified about Salman Khan’s Race 3!

Surprisingly, the notifications he received were mainly pictures of Salman Khan’s look for his upcoming film Race 3. Ironically, Munzir happens to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan. (IE/Reuters)

With all the data breach scam that Facebook has been going through, this certainly does not come as a good news for the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. Facebook’s recent face recognition feature might have intrigued a lot of us but it was not a great experience for this Shah Rukh Khan fan who the social media site mistook as none other than Salman Khan himself. Technology journalist Munzir Ahmad faced an usual error on Monday, March 26, when he started to receive notifications each time any of his Facebook friends, or even someone outside his friends’ list, uploaded a picture of Race 3 actor Salman Khan on the website.

Facebook’s all-new face recognition feature, which was rolled out recently, looked for user’s face in each photo that was uploaded on the site and then it notified the user on finding a match. Though, after Munzir’s encounter with the feature, its success story now looks doubtful. Surprisingly, the notifications he received were mainly pictures of Salman Khan’s look for his upcoming film Race 3. Ironically, Munzir happens to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan.

“The face recognition feature introduced by Facebook is a fail. Basically, the feature was introduced by Facebook to notify a user each time someone uploaded a picture that included him. I had the feature turned on for a long time now but it was only since yesterday that I started to get notifications for Salman Khan’s Race 3 pictures saying ‘This might be you’. I received around three to four notifications after which I individually went to each post and clicked on the ‘Not me’ option, post which I stopped receiving them. I did not report the problem initially but I simply turned off the feature. I will certainly report the glitch to Facebook, soon,” Munzir told FinancialExpress.com.

He went on to say that Facebook may be merely experimenting with the feature and it might not be the final outcome of the company. “It is obviously not like Apple’s Face ID that ensures 100 per cent correct face recognition. I do not know on what basis was I getting notified for Salman Khan’s pictures as I have never been used or shared any of his pictures on my Facebook profile. However, strangely, I have used Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures in the past so it would have been understood had I been receiving notifications for Shah Rukh’s pictures. Basically, this feature of Facebook is a failure,” Munzir told FE.com.

It is evident that this year has not been too great a start for Facebook starting with the Cambridge Analytica scandal. However, it is for us to see how the social media website handles the complaints and errors and what are the steps it takes for improving the current scenario.