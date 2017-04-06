Facebook comes out with new tools to crack down on revenge porn

The company has partnered with safety organisations to provide users a way to report such content.

Social network site Facebook has come out with new tools in its effort to crackdown on revenge porn being posted on its platform as also in Messenger and Instagram. It will now use photo-matching and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to stop users from sharing videos or photos which have been reported in the past already.

“Revenge porn is any intimate photo shared without permission. It’s wrong, it’s hurtful, and if you report it to us, we will now use AI and image recognition to prevent it from being shared across all of our platforms,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

If users of facebook feel that an intimate image was shared without any permission, they can now report this through ‘Report’ link that can be seen in a drop-down when users click on the downward arrow or “…” near to the post. The post is deleted from the site only if it falls against Facebook’s Community Standards. The site disables accounts of users who share intimate images without taking any permission.

After the report of an image, the social media site uses photo-matching and AI technologies to make users not to share it on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. The technology alerts users who try to share image saying “it violates our policies and that we have stopped their attempt to share it”.

The company has partnered with safety organisations like Cyber Civil Rights Initiative and more to provide users a way to report such content. It used inputs from the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Center for Social Research, the Revenge Porn Helpline (UK) and the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative for its new tools to be developed.