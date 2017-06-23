Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg in new mission statement says group admins will be bestowed with greater power

Besides this fact, Zuckerberg does not doubt Facebook’s power of improving people’s lives and transforming the world. The new mission statement highlights this.(Reuters)

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, when questioned about his life’s work, gives a rather cliched reply. Zuckerberg says that he wants to make the world more connected and open, which is almost ‘quaint euphemism’ for a company whose capitalistic goals are mainly to divert the attention of billion users and selling advertisements, according to The Verge. Besides this fact, Zuckerberg does not doubt Facebook’s power of improving people’s lives and transforming the world. The new mission statement highlights this.

The company is unveiling a new statement, mainly aimed to bring the world closer together and give the people the power to build communities. It is an outcome of months of Zuckerberg’s research as well as strategic directional changes for Facebook. Facebook has come along way from just being the seat of selfies and life updates, it has now transformed into a hub of community building and digital communication.

It was the controversial US election last year which pointed at a possibility that Facebook might have influenced the election result to great extent. And this pushed Facebook co-founder to rethink what comes next if the world is more connected to each other than before. Hence Facebook could no longer ignore the escalation of fake news stories distribution, nor could it shy away from the aftermath of a live video broadcasting of illicit activities.

In a manifesto of more than 5,800 words, Zuckerberg acknowledged the fact that his creation is no longer concerned with just sharing things or connecting people. He admitted that it is ‘ monumentally influential force’ and the company’s next goal is to create a social infrastructure to help the people build a global community which works in the interest of everyone.

To build a positive global community, Facebook is turning towards its Group feature. In a blog post, the company said that Group is used by 1 billion people which is slightly more than half of the social network’s actual user. The Verge quotes Facebook’s vice president of engineering, Kang-Xing Jin: “an important part of delivering on our new mission is supporting group admins, who are real community leaders on Facebook.”

According to an article by The Verge, Facebook is expected to give the group admins more access to metrics like engagement and growth and bestow them with the freedom to filter membership requests, schedule posts, remove trolls and post comments accordingly. It has also highlighted the idea of productive and tradition groups and has also started an addiction support group to help people deal with drug and alcohol addiction.