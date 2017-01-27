Facebook brings Slideshow feature for Android smartphones; how to use

Facebook Slideshows have started rolling out to Android app to a select few users.

(Reuters)

Social media giant Facebook has begun to unveil its Slideshow feature for Android smartphones. Facebook, reportedly started to test the picture sharing tool for its Android apps in beta version since December 2016, and now it has provided the feature to some of the users. According to Android Police which had spotted the latest feature by Facebook, the option is available at the ‘Tag Friends’ section. When the user clicks on the Slideshow button, the features provides a gallery where the user will be able to put images and videos and create a slideshow. You can also add music or themes in the background.

Meanwhile, TechCrunch reported Facebook confirming that it has been testing the Slideshow feature, with a limited number of consumers who can now see the feature for the time being. Facebook will iron out any issues with the new feature before rolling it out globally. Facebook-owned WhatsApp had already put the feature in its app on iOS devices in 2016 itself. In the feature, iPhone users were are able to add many pictures and videos and create a slideshow, along with the option of adding themes and tiles. It was earlier available in Moments app which does not work now.

Facebook, recently has been seeing less number of original posts on its platform, which makes the Slideshow an interesting feature. Additionally, it has also been working on the Stories feature which will show up in the News Feed. Both of these will together help in boosting engagement on users on Facebook. Facebook, however big, has recently seen a shift of personal sharing from its website to other apps like Snapchat, WhatsApp and Messenger, which has forced the company to experiment with new formats. While the new feature was a hit among iOS device users, it remains to be seen, how it works on Android devices.