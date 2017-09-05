Eye on Digital India: HP Pro 8 Tablet launched aimed at Aadhaar, PDS, Financial Inclusion

The newly launched devices will help HP broaden its reach in e-governance project in central and state government, said an executive. (Reuters)

With the aim to increase its revenue from government vertical, American technology giant HP has launched a range of rugged tablets today. The newly launched devices will help HP broaden its reach in e-governance project in central and state government, said an executive. “We are not only looking to sale a particular number of devices. Our aim is to help government in their digital transformation and increase broader revenue base for HP from government’s Digital India project,” said Sumeer Chandra, managing director, HP India.

The devices which have been priced between Rs 19,000 to 60,000, will be made available to the government departments and agencies with full customisation as per their need. HP will work with System Integrators (SIs) and manage end-to-end life cycle of the products. These devices may also be offered under HP’s DaaS (Device-as-a-Service) programme. “These devices are specially made for India for supporting financial inclusion, monitoring of subsidy distribution through Aadhaar authentication,” said HP India.

The Pro8 is an 8 inch tablet. It runs on Android OS ‘Marshmallow’ and it entrails are powered by quad core processor along with 2GB RAM. The device comes with 16 GB on-board storage that can be expanded upto 64 GB. On connectivity front, it has 4G LTE connectivity with Bluetooth; Wi-Fi, GPS and A-GPS. It is powered by 6000 mAh high capacity battery that HP claims to last for 15 hours.

To ensure reliable and secure operation under varying Indian conditions, the devices feature sunlight readable screen for outdoor usage, a large battery for uninterrupted operation in the field. It is also a dust and water resistant Tablet that support as many as 20 regional Indian languages.

The key feature of the device is its Iris and fingerprint scanner for Aadhar based authentication, thermal printer and magnetic strip reader for financial transactions, bar code scanner for inventory management, said HP India. In addition to governments and public sector, HP is looking to tap the opportunity in enterprise mobility market with the Pro8 range. It aims to partner with other stakeholders delivering Digital India and end-to-end mobility solutions.

Company said that the HP Pro8 Tablet range will be available in various form factors, starting at Rs 19,374 depending on the features and customisations specified. The range can also be offered under the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) model. They will be supported onsite by HP’s customer support network, along with an optional 3 years onsite warranty.