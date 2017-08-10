EXPLAINED: How to make mobile phone rain proof

Android is tailor-made for syncing with cloud services, so wherever possible, use online services to back up important data such as emails, contacts and calendars.

We all love the rains till we get caught in the rains and get completely drenched. We also love using our smartphones and can’t imagine surviving even a single day without using them. But rains and smartphones don’t go so well together. Besides saving yourself from getting wet in the rainy season, it is crucial to protect your mobile phone from prolonged exposure to moisture. Here are some quick and useful tips that will prevent any watery mishaps.

Ensure you have a data backup

Besides the physical handset, it’s the data on the phone which needs protection from the rains. If you are not using a waterproof smartphone, it is important to sync your data to cloud accounts to avoid being cut off from your data completely in case of an incident. Android is tailor-made for syncing with cloud services, so wherever possible, use online services to back up important data such as emails, contacts and calendars. For instance, Gmail is a great service that makes backing up from your Android device easy and straightforward. That way, you will not be in a spot when the skies open up.

Waterproof and shockproof your phone always

Being cautious is always a good thing. While purchasing a new cover for your smartphone, just go an extra mile, and get yourself an additional waterproof and shockproof cover. Especially for the monsoon you need to have phone cases which are of good quality and made up of premium materials. The PTron Mighty Defender back covers which help you protect your phone are a good option. It has a dual-layer case that contains a shell and is also skinny enough so that you can simply slip it in and out of your pocket. Priced at Rs 399, it is available in Red, Black, Silver and Gold colours.

Use screen protectors

Most of you might be wondering how tempered glass screen protector can safeguard your smartphone from rains. The tempered glass is first heated and then cooled using chemical and thermal technology which makes it extremely durable as compared to other screen protectors. Besides being resistant to scratches, fingerprints and shock, the tempered glass screen protector also prevents water from seeping in. Avoid settling for a cheap mobile screen protector as the chances of water seeping in from its edges are higher. If you have the latest OnePlus 5 device, then the Mobi Armor Tempered Glass Premium Series 2.5D can be a good option. It is available for Rs 397.

Switch to Bluetooth

This is a great alternative for all those driving a car or riding a two-wheeler. Why pull out your phone every time you receive a call when you can simply connect it with a Bluetooth headset? Online e-tailer Latestone provides you with the PTron Spark Bluetooth sporty magnetic headset (Rs 699) which will keep your phones protected from rains and spare you the harassment of juggling your smartphone during the heavy showers. The in-ear headset comes with magnetic ear buds and is said to be great for gym freaks. The Plantronics ML2 Bluetooth headset earphone is another good option. The ML2 retails for Rs 699 on eBay India and enables hands-free calls.

Zip Pouch

Though it doesn’t look cool, it is advisable to place your phone in a pouch or a clean plastic bag with silica gels as it absorbs the moisture from your phone. And if your phone does get a dunking, do not try to charge your phone or use a hair dryer to dry it.

Despite the fact that phones are highly vulnerable to damage, you can still protect them. It would be safe to say that when high investments are involved and the product is fragile, you must remember that prevention is better than cure.