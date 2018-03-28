Ever heard of Rs 1.70 lakh smartphone? Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS crushes Apple iPhone X price – Here are top details

his Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS packs way more storage than any of its competitors, however, what makes it premium is the tie-up of Huawei with automobile magnate Porsche.

Huawei recently launched the P20 and P20 Pro at an event in Paris. The flagship smartphones come with a new design language, Apple iPhone X type notch, and improved camera performance. Alongside the flagship smartphones, Huawei unveiled a beefier and a way more premium version of the P20 Pro, the Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS. This Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS packs way more storage than any of its competitors, however, what makes it premium is the tie-up of Huawei with automobile magnate Porsche.

With such a hefty design and specification, the Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS is priced at a whopping $2,109 for the 256 GB variant. At the current exchange rate, that sum translates to Rs 1,37,447. However, there is a beefier specification Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS that will set you back $2,607 or a mammoth Rs 1,69,903. In comparison, when Apple iPhone X launched, it came at a whopping Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. The 64 GB variant came with a price tag of Rs 89,000.

In the European market, the Porsche Design Mate RS will go on sale on April 12. Both the versions are expected to rock 6GB RAM, the latest Kirin 970 processor, and a whopping 4,000mAh battery.

What makes the Porsche Design Mate RS special is the design alteration it takes from Huawei P20 Pro. Unlike, the Huawei P20 Pro, Porsche Design Mate RS does not get the iPhone X type notch on the front display panel. In fact, it gets a black bar, just like the Samsung Galaxy S9. It takes even more cues from the latest Samsung flagship. At the rear of the smartphone, the camera placement is in the center along with the fingerprint scanner. Another aspect that makes Porsche Design Mate RS a product of luxury is that the smartphone gets dual fingerprint scanner, one at the rear and one embedded in the screen. On the front, the Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS gets a 6-inch Quad-HD+ OLED FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.