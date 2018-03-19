Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier review: Here’s some style for the house at Rs 40,000

Dyson claims it purifies much thinner PM 0.1 particles than most others in the market.

Recently on a trip to London I got a bit of a shock as I stepped out of the aircraft. The air hit me smack on the face, almost like I was inside a peppermint factory. There was nothing special about the London air, except for the fact that it was many times cleaner than what I am used to in New Delhi. While no one is talking about it anymore, the pollution levels in India’s national capital region are still many times the normal. We are just used to it now and a faint cry for help escapes the smog only when it gets too thick to breathe in.

In my house, an air purifier has been whirring away non-stop since around Diwali. The filter inside looks like the lungs they showcase to scare smokers before the start of any movie. Still we don’t care, or we just can’t help it. No surprise than that the world’s top air purifier companies have made a beeline for India. While there is not much you can do out in the open other than get out of the city itself, inside the home they say you can control the quality with their devices. The latest to bring its air purifier to India is Dyson. The company that used to make innovative bladeless fans has evolved to air purifiers that take bladeless to a new level altogether.

The Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier is an out-of-the-box concept and you realise this as soon as you take it out of the box. It has a loop that clips on the bottom unit that houses the motor and purifiers. The loop is actually a bladeless fan that throws air far and wide. So the unit can be placed anywhere in your house and air will reach there. In fact, the fan is good enough for early summers and you don’t need an AC or traditional fan. There is no other air purifier that can claim this.

Setting up the Dyson is easy and the device creates a Wi-Fi of its own which you can link to the phone using the Dyson app. The app lets you control all features of the purifier and there is also a tiny remote that does the same. On the app you can also schedule the fan and control it from anywhere in the world. The presets can switch the device on before you wake up in the morning and just before you come back home in the evening.

However, the best way to use the Dyson is the auto mode. Thanks to sensors on its body, it can identify the dust levels and adjust purification as needed. In my home it meant the device usually switches on at full blast. In about an hour, it was able to bring down the levels from over 250 PM2.5 to half and further down after that.

Dyson claims it purifies much thinner PM 0.1 particles than most others in the market. It has a glass mesh which others don’t and this ensures that the smaller particles are filtered even before it reaches the HEPA pleats. The filter life is also longer than most of the competition.

However, when I look at the streaks of dust on the Dyson loop in my East Delhi house, I wonder whether this stylishly designed device from Europe is really up to the rigours of India. We are not talking about just pollution here, there is dust, grime and soot in our houses which you would never encounter in most other geographies. This will be a challenge. But looking at what is available in the market, the Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Tower is not really that expensive at `39,900. There seems to be a clear value addition thanks to the sleek design and the fan function.

* Estimated street price: Rs 39,900