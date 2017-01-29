Donald Trump immigration order: From Google to Microsoft, how the tech giants have triggered a protest

From Google and Apple to Microsoft and Uber, many tech majors have expressed concern over the order by the US President Donald Trump. According to the order, the country should not let entry to individuals coming from countries including Iran, Somalis, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Sudan for the next three months. (AP)

President Donald Trump’s order of banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries has caused a chaos among people who are trying to enter the US, and as a response, the technology giants have come out to protest. From Google and Apple to Microsoft and Uber, many tech majors have expressed concern over the order by the US President. According to the order, the country should not let entry to individuals coming from countries including Iran, Somalis, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Sudan for the next three months. This decision my the Trump administration, though intended to avoid the entry of terrorists into the US, has also angered some of the biggest industries in the country, as it threatens the temporary visa issued to millions of immigrants working there.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly said in a memo according to Associated Press, that the company would not have existed without immigration, hinting at founder Steve Jobs who was the son of a Syrian immigrant. Cook added that Apple cannot thrive without the immigrants and the company does not support the policy. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, in a direct attack on the policy, wrote on Facebook that such actions by the President is hurting the employees of his company around the globe and it is so ‘un-American’ that it is painful. He added that such decisions will only raise the risks of attack because of its hateful nature.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in a rather subtle criticising tone, inspired people by writing, “It is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity.” Also, eBay founder Pierre Omidyar complained that the order was ‘simple bigotry’, Omidyar is a child of Iranian parents. Tech star, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, tweeted, “Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US….” and ‘(they don’t) deserve to be rejected.’ Must who is a South African immigrant has been found to be getting close to the Trump administration recently.

Google, according to Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, has sent out a note which said that 187 employees of the company would be affected and has asked the workers from the 7 nations, to not go outside the country. Sundar Pichai who wrote the memo is himself an immigrant from India. The company in an official statement said, “We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US.” Even Microsoft is offering legal services to its employees who are affected by the author.

Meanwhile, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has said that the company will provide free housing to refugees. Also Uber co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick, took to Facebook and wrote against the move, “This order has far broader implications as it also affects thousands of drivers who use Uber and come from the listed countries, many of whom take long breaks to go back home to see their extended family.” He added, “We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months to help mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their families and putting food on the table.”

This move is threatening that there will be a change in the H1-B visa policy which lets the tech industry hire skilled people from other countries. According to Trump, such a policy ruins the chances of American programmers and engineers of getting a job in the US. But it is highly important for the companies, as it opens up more opportunities in the country, including the creation and addition of more companies.