Donald Trump immigration ban: Tech companies to challenge the US President in court now

Donald Trump immigration ban: The tech world appears to be the biggest loser vis-a-vis the ban and the giants are trying to find the best way to counter the decision. This includes strong stances and statements from major tech leaders and also financial support for organisations which back immigrants. (Source: AP)

Donald Trump has been in the limelight for his ‘Amera First’ strategies and immigration policies. And now, that the H1B visa Bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives, it has put a lot of pressure on the industries in the rest of the world. Meanwhile, some tech companies, brought together by GitHub are reportedly planning to meet in order to discuss filing an Amicus brief to support a lawsuit against the President’s order of a ban on immigration from 7 Muslim major countries. According to a Reuters report, Google, Airbnb and Netflix are among the important companies who have been called for a meeting. Amicus means a ‘friend of the court’, and the briefs are filed by parties who are not litigants in a case but could help in arguments or provide additional information to the judge.

The tech world appears to be the biggest loser vis-a-vis the ban and the giants are trying to find the best way to counter the decision. This includes strong stances and statements from major tech leaders and also financial support for organisations which back immigrants. Trump’s order of banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries has caused a chaos among people who are trying to enter the US, and as a response, the technology giants have come out to protest. From Google and Apple to Microsoft and Uber, many tech majors have expressed concern over the order by the US President. According to the order, the country should not let entry to individuals coming from countries including Iran, Somalis, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Sudan for the next three months. This decision my the Trump administration, though intended to avoid the entry of terrorists into the US, has also angered some of the biggest industries in the country, as it threatens the temporary visa issued to millions of immigrants working there.

The discussions among the tech companies come after Amazon.com Inc and Expedia Inc filed declarations in court on Monday supporting a lawsuit filed by the Washington state attorney general. Amazon and Expedia said Trump’s order adversely impacts their business, Reuters reported. The report added, “A separate lawsuit challenging Trump’s order as unconstitutional was filed on Monday by the Council on American-Islamic Relations. If the tech companies decide to file an amicus brief as a group, it is unclear which case they would weigh in on.”

Other companies which might be part of the meet are Adobe, Mozilla Pinterest, SpaceX, Zynga, Reddit and Dropbox.