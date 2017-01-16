Does Google prefer Pixel over Nexus? Here’s why some Android smartphone users are angry

Google had rolled out the Nexus 6 smartphone earlier, and it was one of the best devices in the market. But, the company had said that it will stop the production since it is focussing on its Pixel devices. (Source: Reuters)

Google seems to have irritated a lot of consumers, especially Nexus smartphone users, ever since it brought its flagship Pixel device. The global tech giant had rolled out the Nexus 6 smartphone earlier, and it was one of the best devices in the market. But, Google had said that it will stop the production since it is focussing on its Pixel devices, which has eventually resulted in a neglect of the owners of the former device. The Nexus 6 is a 6-inch device which was manufactured by Motorola and is a solid individualistic phone.

The Nexus 6 device is a highly reliable smartphone as it also runs unofficial ROMs without any issue. The only thing which is not present in the device but is now a rage is the fingerprint scanner. The scanner is a very reliable and secure feature to have in a device. But Google may never introduce that in the Nexus devices, nor will it bring out a smartphone close to what Nexus has been.

Nexus 6, following the rollout of the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update, it was reported that the devices started getting battery related problems. People outraged regarding the problem on many social media websites as well as on Google’s own forum. The problem is similar to what a lot of smartphones have been facing recently, that is the early shutdown. The phone gets shut down even when there is a considerable amount of charge left. While this issue might be common to many devices, including flagships from some brands, but Nexus was once known to be a flawless device, which has now made its users very unhappy.

Also see:

The bad news is that the battery of the device cannot be replaced. The issue, on Google’s forum, was kept on low priority for a long time, which made people think that the company is purposefully doing this in order to increase the sales of its Pixel devices. This means the users facing issues might be due to a software issue than a hardware one. Samsung had reportedly applied this strategy to bring out its Galaxy Note 7 devices from the market.

Also read | Google Pixel smartphones now have a similar battery problem to Apple iPhone 7 devices

Now, after the Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update, it has been found that consumers are facing issues with the speakerphone. It has been reported that users have been getting some echo and noise from the speakerphones. Google has, so far, not provided any solution for the same. Additionally, users have also complained about issues in network connectivity and Bluetooth.

The Google Nexus 6, manufactured by Motorola, comes with a 6 quad HD display, dual front-facing speakers, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 quad-core 2.7GHz processor. The devices come loaded with a 3220 mAh battery.