Do you hate recorded calls spamming your phone? Try these tricks, and they won’t bug you again

(Reuters)

Spam calls can make you tear your hair out and people have been so frustrated that they have been scouring the digital cloud to get hold of the best tricks that would help them get rid of the robocalls. Robocallers have upped their game by masking their spam with local, genuine looking numbers. Although sometimes the spam calls can be very amusing – like when you get a threatening call about linking Aadhaar to your number or it will get invalid but in the majority it is unwelcoming. So, here are the tricks that we bring to you will help you block these spammers. But first, let’s get familiar with the specific terms that unwelcoming and annoying calls come under:

– Robocallers: Automated, prerecorded phone messages

– Spammers: Unwanted callers that may be calling indiscriminately to a large number of recipients; sometimes includes callers to whom you’ve given consent to contact you.

– Fraud calls: An entity likely pretending to be someone they’re not with malicious intent

Here are the best tricks and hacks to avoid spam, fraud and robocalls:

– Block each number one by one:

This solution requires patience and endurance but if you are completely looking to erase robocalls from the face of the earth this solution might be a reincarnation of ‘Superman’ for you. For iOS users, they just need to go to the ‘Phone app’, in the recent section they need to tap the blue information icon to the right of the number you want to block.

For Android, the process isn’t much different: go to the Recent section of the Phone app, long press on the bothersome number, and choose block. On some Android phones, you’ll also be given the option of reporting the number as spam.

– Buy a Samsung or Google smartphone:

The reason behind it is that both Samsung and Google identify spam calls. Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy S and Note smartphones flag an unwanted call. The phone has an inbuilt app that does it and the company calls the feature as ‘Smart Call’. Google’s Pixel and Pixel 2 also has the same feature. The screen of the phone turns red indicating the users not to answer the calls.

– Use the ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature:

This is a nuclear feature and is available on both iOS and Android. The Do Not Disturb mode allows phone calls only from those who are in your contact list. This is a pretty sledgehammer solution to spam calls.