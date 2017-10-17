Diwali mobile offers: Upto 50 pct discount on Amazon sale; Apple iPhone 5s, Sony Xperia XA Dual to Samsung Galaxy J7, phones get huge price cuts

Are you all set to celebrate and buy your next smartphone? (Image: Reuters)

Diwali mobile offers: Apple iPhone 5s, Sony Xperia XA Dual, Samsung Galaxy J7 and others are now available with deep price cuts. Are you all set to celebrate and buy your next smartphone? Well, if yes, then this must be the perfect time as e-commerce giant Amazon is offering smartphones at heavy discounts – some with over 50 per cent discount, low-cost EMIs and cashbacks too. As seen on the company website, the customer may expect a direct slashing of prices by over 30 percent. A number of phones have been featured on the portal with heavy discounts. Here are some of the deals you can get with over 30 per cent discount:

Honor 8 (Pink, 4GB RAM + 32 GB Memory) MRP: 29,999; Deal Price: 14,999.00 (Discount-50%)

Honour 8, which was launched at a price tag of Rs 29,999, is available for as low as Rs 14,999. The phone comes with a 12MP primary camera and 8MP front-facing camera. It sports a 13.25.2-inch LTPS capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 423 ppi pixel density and 16M color support. The phone runs on Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system and sports 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB. It comes with a 3000mAH lithium-ion battery.

Asus Zenfone 3 (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) at Rs 10,999 MRP: 22,999.00; Deal Price: 10,999.00 (52% discount)

Asus Zenphone 3 is available at a price tag of Rs 10,999. The phone comes at with a 16 MP primary camera, 5.2-inch FHD IPS touchscreen. It is powered by Android v6 Marshmallow operating system, Snapdragon 625 , 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 2TB and dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G+3G)

Apple iPhone 5s (Space Grey, 16GB); MRP: 25,000, Deal Price: 16,499.00 (34% discount)

Apple iPhone 5s is available at a price of Rs 16,499 at Amazon. The phone comes with an 8MP primary camera with true tone flash, auto focus, geo tagging, face detection burst mode. For selfies, it sports a 1.2MP front facing camera with HD video recording and backside illumination sensor. The phone packs a 4-inch multi-touch retina display with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution. It runs on an iOS 10 operating system with 16GB internal memory.

Sony Xperia XA Dual (White) MRP: 18,990.00; Deal Price: 11,990.00 (37% disc)

The Sony Xperia XA Dual comes with a 13MP primary camera with hybrid auto focus and 8MP front facing camera. It sports a 5-inch HD capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. The phone runs on Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio octacore processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 200GB. It comes with a 2300mAH lithium-ion battery upto 2 days life with stamina mode

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Black (16GB); Deal Price: 11,490.00; MRP: 16,900.00

Discount: 5,410.00 (32%)

This Samsung device packs 13MP f1.9 primary camera and 8MP f1.9 front facing camera. It comes with 5.5-inch TFT capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 1920 pixels FHD display. The phone comes with 3GB RAM, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM 3300mAH lithium-ion battery.