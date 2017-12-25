Digitek DBS-011 speaker priced in India at Rs 4,995; sounds great, meant for those passionate about music

Bluetooth speakers enable you to enjoy music, radio, and other audio from just about anywhere, from your living room to the backyard.

One of the major reasons behind the rising popularity of Bluetooth speakers is the portability and convenience of operating these gadgets wirelessly via devices such as smartphones and laptops. Bluetooth speakers enable you to enjoy music, radio, and other audio from just about anywhere, from your living room to the backyard. You can find dozens of Bluetooth speakers in the market; these come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from a few hundred rupees all the way up to Rs 30,000 and beyond. Take, for instance, the Digitek DBS-011 tubular Bluetooth speaker. It retails for an affordable Rs 4,995 and the speaker promises a great audio experience with impressive performance. It is powered by a 2000mAh battery which can give five hours of playback. Crisp, clear and powerful sound—the speaker sounds as good or better than anything I have tested in its size class. We take a look at some of its key features.

Measuring 355 x 178 x 190 mm, the DBS-011 speaker is big enough to give you a powerful and balanced audio. It comes encased in a rubber finish shell and has a stylish tube-shaped, smooth exterior. The speaker comes with hooks on both sides to attach the handle for carrying it around comfortably. At my end, I connected the DBS-011 speaker with my Android device to stream some music. Setting up the connection is pretty easy. With built-in digital decoder for decoding and playing MP3 files and low distortion 20W Power Amplifier with Bass Control, the 5.25-inch Hi-Fi speaker produces high fidelity, rich sound. It features an external TF card, USB socket, mini control keys for selections and volume adjustment for easy operation. It also includes a Karaoke Mic which can be attached for singing your favourite songs and setting a fun and festive mood at any party. Tech speak, the 4.2 version Bluetooth chipset and 70Hz-20KHZ frequency response in the speaker ensure pretty good performance. The speaker emits crisp sound with deep bass and clear treble.

Additional features include a built-in microphone, Aux-in (Jack 3.5 mm), FM digital radio, digital LED display that shows working status and Micro Port integrated charging (supply with charging cable). Users can connect the device to any audio output equipment, such as mobile phones/ MP3/ MP4/ laptops. Portability and style are worthwhile aspects of any Bluetooth speaker and the DBS-011 clicks all the right boxes here. The speaker plays very loud for its size, is extremely durable and is equipped with enhanced features. It can easily fill a small to medium room with great sound. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and I am sure it will work well in a home office or bedroom. In summary, the DBS-011 speaker sounds great and is meant for audiophiles and people who are extremely passionate about music.