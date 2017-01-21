Digital governance will brighten Arunachal Pradesh’s future, says CM Pema Khandu

As Arunachal Pradesh’s youngest chief minister, Pema Khandu has been actively promoting digital governance in the state.

Describing the Centre’s ongoing promotion of “Digidhan Melas” as a national movement of epic proportions, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that digital governance has the potential to brighten the future prospects of the state. In a message conveyed through Dr Mohesh Chai, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, and delivered to a mammoth gathering at the IG Park on Friday, Chief Minister Khandu said, “I had cancelled all my engagements to be present for the day-long Digidhan Mela.

Unfortunately, due to unavoidable circumstances, I had to leave for my hometown. The Abhiyan launched by our honourable Prime Minister, for promoting digital transactions through the Digidhan Mela is a national movement of epic proportions. The people and Government of Arunachal Pradesh will leave no stone unturned to be a front runner in this movement.”

“Arunachal Pradesh is largely a government-driven economy, and therefore, when all institutional and government transactions are made digital, a large portion of the state’s economy automatically becomes cashless. It will be the earnest and sincerest endeavor of my government to achieve this goal. I wish the Mela a grand success and promise to conduct more Digidhan Melas across the state,” Khandu added.

He initiated and signed the first e-file on August 16, 2016. Many other digital programmes have been launched since with the aim of eradicating society of corruption, black money and terror funding, and to ensure transparent governance.