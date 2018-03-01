Digi Pet: Chat with your pet while flying

Air travel is stressful not just for pets, but their owners as well. (Reuters)

Air travel is stressful not just for pets, but their owners as well. Thankfully, modern technology is now around to make both the parties comfortable and better prepared. US tech major Unisys has come up with a solution, called Digi-Pet, that is intended to take the stress out of transporting pets in aircraft cargo holds by providing pet owners with the ability to monitor and talk to their pets via their personal devices such as smartphones. Digi-Pet enables airlines to offer niche pet transport services featuring a high quality customer experience for both the pet and pet owner. Unisys debuted Digi-Pet at Air Cargo India, in Mumbai. Unisys Digi-Pet uses Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology via smart sensors attached to the pet’s kennel or carry case to monitor and transmit key metrics such as temperature, oxygen levels, vibration and light, and alert the pet owner and airline staff if any factors require action. Pet owners can also subscribe to live video streaming, photos and voice exchanges as to see and talk to their pet via an app on their smartphone or tablet.

“We are emotionally attached to our pets and it can be distressing to be separated from them when travelling by air,” said Venkatesh Pazhyanur, senior industry director of Freight Solutions for Unisys. “Large pets— whether accompanied or not —must travel in the cargo hold. Unisys Digi-Pet uses IoT sensors to provide pet owners with full visibility of their pet’s comfort and the environmental conditions, as well as enabling them to talk to their pet.” Digi-Pet is part of the Digistics by Unisys suite of innovative digital logistics solutions for air cargo carriers. The 20 global carriers that subscribe to Unisys Digistics transport more than 1,80,000 animals annually. “Unisys Digi-Pet uses innovative IoT technology to enable air carriers to offer niche pet travel services, allowing them to enter and capture a high yield growing market while improving customer experience and loyalty as pet owners don’t need to find specialised pet or other transport modes for their needs,” said Pazhyanur.

Digi-Pet assists airlines to comply with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Live Animals Regulations (LAR), the worldwide standard

for transporting live animals to ensure all animals are transported safely and humanely by monitoring the pet’s environmental conditions from the point of drop-off through to delivery to the final destination. In addition to transporting domestic pets, this service can be used by shippers and carriers that transport other animal cargo such as horses, day-old chicks or hatching eggs, which require consistent levels of heat, oxygen and light.