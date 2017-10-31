Did you know? Your phone is telling Google what you are doing in real life

A Reddit discussion reveals the process based on an Google Android permission called “Activity Recognition”. (Reuters)

Google is reportedly getting all the information regarding what you do offline. According to The Independent, your smartphone sends data on your physical activities to the tech giant. The report says that sensors inside your mobile helps Google monitor and understand your real word actions based on the movement of your device. This basically means that the company will know when you stand up or sit down or sleep based on the times you lift up or put down your smartphone. A Reddit discussion reveals the process based on an Android permission called “Activity Recognition”. This report was posted by DuckDuckGo, which suggested that the permission helps developers to understand your movements.

Interestingly, the permission is asked by mobile apps like SoundHound and Shazam, and the reason is not clear. This Activity Recognition permission feature is not entirely a new concept, however, the discussion on Reddit shows that most users are unaware of this. In fact, Google in the description itself, says: “The Activity Recognition API is built on top of the sensors available in a device.” However, the report says that due to slight variations it is difficult to process all the sensors. So, the API detects activities in short bursts of sensor data and later uses AI to process them.

The Google Activity Recognition feature is able to tell the programmers when a user is walking, driving, or riding based on ‘relative gravity changes’. Also, the feature is so good that even if you are walking inside a train, Google will know. The API also gives a feedback based out of 100 on the accuracy of its findings. The higher the number, the surer the developers are on your activity.

Once you have granted the permission to an app, Google sends the collected data to them. Google says: “A common use case is that an application wants to monitor activities in the background and perform an action when a specific activity is detected.”

Google wants to give examples like a fitness app may start automatically when you start running. However, the concept is a bit spooky in itself. Also, the company has put the permission in ‘others’ category which means you may not be aware of it, and even if you are, you cannot disable it.

In order to check which apps have got the permission for the Activity Recognition feature, you need to revisit all of them from the Settings Menu in the mobile. It can be a time taking process, but if you are concerned about your privacy it is worth it.