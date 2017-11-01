Did you check these exciting offers on Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Flipkart? Cashback, buyback, no cost EMIs!

Online shopping giant Flipkart has come up with some amazing offers for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Online shopping giant Flipkart has come up with some amazing offers for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL gadget lovers! There are many offers up for grabs if you buy Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are two of the best smartphones available in India. Here are the exciting offers you can avail while buying Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Flipkart:-

– Guaranteed 50% buyback value

– No cost EMI starting at Rs 3389 per month

– Get Rs 8000 cashback on EMI transactions if you use HDFC Bank credit cards

Additional pre-order offers on Pixel 2 XL

– Get Sennheiser Headset worth Rs 11,990 for just Rs 1

– Extra Rs 5000 off on exchange of select phone models

Google Pixel 2 is available in these variants

– Google Pixel 2 (Clearly White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): Price Rs 61,000

– Google Pixel 2 (Just Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): Price Rs 61,000

– Google Pixel 2 (Kinda Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): Price Rs 61,000

– Google Pixel 2 (Just Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM): Price Rs 70,000

-Google Pixel 2 (Clearly White, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM): Rs 70,000

Highlights: Google Pixel 2

5.0 inch Full HD Display

12.2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

2700 mAh Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa Core Processor

Android Oreo 8.0.1 | Stock Android Version

Fingerprint Sensor

Highest Rated Smartphone Camera

Free Unlimited Storage in Google Photos

Google Assistant with Active Edge

Water Resistant

Google Pixel 2 XL is available in these variants

-Google Pixel 2 XL (Black & White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): Rs 73,000

-Google Pixel 2 XL (Just Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): Rs 73,000

-Google Pixel 2 XL (Just Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM): Rs 82,000

-Google Pixel 2 XL (Black & White, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM): Rs 82,000

Highlights: Google Pixel 2 XL

6 inch QHD+ Display

12.2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

3520 mAh Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa Core Processor

Android Oreo 8.0.1 | Stock Android Version

Fingerprint Sensor

Highest Rated Smartphone Camera

Free Unlimited Storage in Google Photos

Google Assistant with Active Edge

Water Resistant

According to Google, running Android Oreo, Pixel 2 has a cinematic 5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) AMOLED 16:9 display, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, Adreno 540 graphics, 12MP f/1.8 rear camera with optical + electronic stabilization, 8MP f/2.4 front camera, stereo front-firing speakers, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/c/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 2,700mAH battery. The phone uses an aluminium unibody with a hybrid coating, and is IP67 water and dust resistant.