Did you check these exciting offers on Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Flipkart? Cashback, buyback, no cost EMIs!

Online shopping giant Flipkart has come up with some amazing offers for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL gadget lovers! There are many offers up for grabs if you buy Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are two of the best smartphones available in India. Here are the exciting offers you can avail while buying Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Flipkart:-
– Guaranteed 50% buyback value
– No cost EMI starting at Rs 3389 per month
– Get Rs 8000 cashback on EMI transactions if you use HDFC Bank credit cards
Additional pre-order offers on Pixel 2 XL
– Get Sennheiser Headset worth Rs 11,990 for just Rs 1
– Extra Rs 5000 off on exchange of select phone models
Google Pixel 2 is available in these variants
– Google Pixel 2 (Clearly White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): Price Rs 61,000
– Google Pixel 2 (Just Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): Price Rs 61,000
– Google Pixel 2 (Kinda Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): Price Rs 61,000
– Google Pixel 2 (Just Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM): Price Rs 70,000
-Google Pixel 2 (Clearly White, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM): Rs 70,000
Highlights: Google Pixel 2
5.0 inch Full HD Display
12.2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
2700 mAh Battery
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa Core Processor
Android Oreo 8.0.1 | Stock Android Version
Fingerprint Sensor
Highest Rated Smartphone Camera
Free Unlimited Storage in Google Photos
Google Assistant with Active Edge
Water Resistant
Google Pixel 2 XL is available in these variants
-Google Pixel 2 XL (Black & White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): Rs 73,000
-Google Pixel 2 XL (Just Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): Rs 73,000
-Google Pixel 2 XL (Just Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM): Rs 82,000
-Google Pixel 2 XL (Black & White, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM): Rs 82,000
Highlights: Google Pixel 2 XL
6 inch QHD+ Display
12.2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
3520 mAh Battery
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa Core Processor
Android Oreo 8.0.1 | Stock Android Version
Fingerprint Sensor
Highest Rated Smartphone Camera
Free Unlimited Storage in Google Photos
Google Assistant with Active Edge
Water Resistant
According to Google, running Android Oreo, Pixel 2 has a cinematic 5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) AMOLED 16:9 display, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, Adreno 540 graphics, 12MP f/1.8 rear camera with optical + electronic stabilization, 8MP f/2.4 front camera, stereo front-firing speakers, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/c/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 2,700mAH battery. The phone uses an aluminium unibody with a hybrid coating, and is IP67 water and dust resistant.