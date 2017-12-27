Detel D1 launched at just Rs 499; here is how to buy

The most economical feature phone has been launched by Detel India. (Website)

The most economical feature phone has been launched by Detel India. Detel India partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and launched Detel D1, a feature phone priced at just Rs 499. It may sound unbelievable but it’s true. A feature phone which can be bought for just Rs 499. It has 1.44 inch of Monochrome Display and has single SIM facility. The phone is also backed by a good battery life of 650 mAh (15 days on standby mode). The phone is out in the market. Other features of Detel D1 include torchlight, phonebook, FM Radio, speaker, and vibration mode.

How to buy

According to the report by the Indian Express, the phone is priced at Rs 499. Interested people who want to purchase Detel D1 phone can buy it from this Detel India website – detel-india.com.

Under the partnership between Detel India and BSNL, the users will get talktime worth Rs 103 with call rates of BSNL to BSNL at 0.15 paisa per minute and at 0.40 paisa per minute to others, according to Indian Express. The validity of the first recharge will be 365 days. Additionally, BSNL is offering personal Ring Back tone for 28 days.

According to Detel India website, the phone has many features, check them out:-

• 1.44″ Monochrome Display

• 650 mAh

• Single SIM

• Torch Light

• Phonebook

• FM Radio

• Speaker

• Vibration Mode

It will be interesting to see how Detel D1 phone will impact Jio Phone. Earlier in the year, India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani had announced the launch of Jio Phone, offering life-long free voice calls bundled with 4G data streaming at an effective price of zero. Ambani, who had taken the telecom sector by surprise with free voice calls and data last year, announced the next leap at the company’s 40th shareholder meeting. Jio Phone, targeted at 50 crore feature phone users in the country, will be available for pre-booking from August 24 on payment of a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. Out of the 78 crore phones in India, 50 crore are feature phones, as per data by Reliance Jio.