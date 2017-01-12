Despite demonetisation, Itel clocked 8 mn handsets sales mark in 8 months: India CEO Sudhir Kumar

Till date, compqany has launched a total of 13 feature phones.

In recent months, China-based mobile phone brand itel Mobile, from Transsion Holdings Conglomerate, has seen much success in the Indian market. “We have reached a cumulative sales volume of around 8 million handsets in barely eight months since our India launch. We are now targeting a sales volume of 15 million units by the end of the current financial year,” Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel Mobile, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interaction. Excerpts:

After building a homegrown brand at Intex, how has your experience been in establishing a global brand here?

Working with a homegrown brand enhances the understanding of the market, the consumer and the overall business scenario, but there is significant dependency on overseas supplies. Furthermore, manufacturers from across the world are entering India, setting up their plants, and this becomes the biggest disadvantage for the Indian brands as they are dependent on these original design manufacturers.

Over the course of time, I realised that market understanding is only 30% responsible for the success of a brand whereas 70% of it is the product. We need to have the right product, quality, after sales system and service as just knowing the market isn’t enough.

Chinese handset brands seem to have taken the Indian market by storm. What are the key reasons for their success in the country?

The major reason for success is that they build their own devices. They are building devices on the basis of strong R&D, software development, OS customisation and consumer experience derived from consumer insights.

How is itel performing in India?

Irrespective of the market challenges like demonetisation, we have reached cumulative sales of around 8 million handsets in barely eight months since our India launch, out of which 1 million is from smartphones. Till date, we have launched a total of 13 feature phones and 11 smartphones in the Indian market. We are targeting a sales volume of 15 million units by the end of the current financial year. We have sold around 8 million handsets by December 2016 and are targeting three times growth by March 2017.

What is your go-to-market strategy for the India market?

We came to the market with a mindset of enabling masses to get on to the digital India bandwagon and ensure that they do it with style. Our touch points are the consumers who are sitting at the bottom of the pyramid and the sub-R7000 market. Our strategy is to go bottoms up and target the untapped rural and semi-urban consumers, as well as socio-economic classes C, D and E, that is, tier 2, 3, 4 and 5 and then slowly moving focus to the metros. We have a distributor even at the tehsil level. Currently, we have 850 distributors pan-India and we are present in 65,000 retail outlets.

Why do you think focusing on feature phones has been the key to establish the brand so far?

As around 60% consumers are still using feature phones, it means that of the 260 million market, 140 million are still feature phone users. Moreover, another 20% are buying smartphones in the R3000-7000 range. Therefore, collectively, itel is covering 80% of the Indian consumers.

How important is India for you and how is it different from other markets?

Our headquarters is China but we only have R&D and manufacturing there. Our market has been Africa. China, Africa and India markets together comprise half of the world, thus India is a very critical market for us. Besides, investing in a product which has a consumer value both in Africa and India makes a lot of business sense for us. While other countries are stagnating, these are two fastest growing markets.

We are looking at India from a long-term strategy perspective as we want to set up a manufacturing ecosystem in India. We are also planning to set up a software R&D unit in Bengaluru to bring glocal customised products for India as well as Africa market and introduce local content.