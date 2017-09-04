Delhi mom saw cut marks on son’s face, boy tells doctor he played Blue Whale game: A story every parent must read

It is a story which every parent must read. (Twitter photo)

It is a story which every parent must read. The story tells how Blue Whale is spreading its tentacles and how parents can save their children from the deadly game. A mom in Delhi noticed scratch marks on her son’s face. And, when she took the son to doctor, the boy revealed that he was involved with the Blue Whale challenge and he made scratch marks with his geometry box. Reportedly, the boy had gone completely silent.

According to Dr Bhagwat Rajput, neuropsychiatrist at the department of mental health and behavioural sciences in Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka, the boy turned into a loner and occupied himself mostly by playing online games.

“During the psychological consultation, the boy opened up about playing the game and he finally accepted that he had completed the first few tasks of the 50 tasks,” said Dr Bhagwat Rajput added, according to a report in Asian Age.

What parents can do to save children from this killer game?

According to the doctor, changes in behaviour and activities are the best way to identify a suspect player.

Moreover, the doctor said that digital supervision of children by elders is a must.

“Parents should go through browsing history of the computer to get an idea what the child is going through. If parents notice some behavioural changes, they should immediately consult a psychiatrist should be consulted,” said Dr Rajput as per the Asian Age report.

Earlier, in the day, taking a serious view of the Blue Whale Challenge game, the Madras High Court had directed the Central and Tamil Nadu governments to explore possibilities of banning it. Initiating suo motu proceedings in the matter, Justices K K Sasidharan and G R Swaminathan of Madurai bench issued notice to the Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary andstate Home Secretary and IT department and made several suggestions. The bench asked them to find out the possibility of banning the game and directed that IIT-Madras Director be impleaded in the case to offer suggestions to ban such online games.

What is Blue Whale game?

The Blue Whale Challenge is reportedly a suicide game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete over a period of 50 days and the final task leads him or her to commit suicide. The player is also asked to share photos after finishing each challenge.

The game has claimed several lives worldwide.