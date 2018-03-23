Data theft alert! Deleting Facebook profile does not secure your private details; here is how to stop

Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook has found itself in the midst of a scandal. (AP)

Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook has found itself in the midst of a scandal. Recently, Facebook reportedly suffered one of the biggest internet data breaches of all time. The data breach was done by UK-based Cambridge Analytica. The scandal has caused many users to question whether they should pull the plug and delete their account in order to protect their private data.

But this may not be enough to keep FB and its advertisers from tracking you across the web. According to a report by Daily Mail UK, FB uses codes — which include pixels, tags and cookies — to gather information and build up a profile of your digital self, even if you have deleted your account.

It also gives access to thousands of third-party apps to plug into its social network and syphon off data from its users. In response, many users have decided to manually remove permissions previously granted to individual apps.

CEO Zuckerberg has admitted Fb ‘made mistakes’ leading up to Cambridge Analytica privacy breach, which has led to accusations that the US-giants mismanaged user data.

How can you stop Facebook’s advertising network tracking you online?

# Changing your settings on your smartphone or tablet:

For iPhone/iPad users:

If you own an Apple smartphone, the steps to block targeted ads is simple. Go to Settings > Privacy > Advertising > Limit Ad Tracking.

By leaving the ‘Limit Ad Tracking’ feature off, users give advertisers a chance to track their browsing behaviour by assigning their device a unique ID number, or an Identifier For Advertising. By turning it on, it will be harder for the ad tech companies to track the browsing behaviour.

For Android users:

If you own Android-based smartphones then go to Accounts and Sync > Google > Ads > Opt Out of Interest-Based Ads.

# Changing your browser settings:

For Google Chrome user:

Go to Google Chrome > Settings > Show advanced settings > Privacy > Send a do not track request with your browsing traffic.

A popup on Chrome further explains what this means: ‘Enabling Do Not Track means that a request will be included in your browsing traffic.

# Change tracking setting on Facebook:

Facebook has given users the option to opt out of ad tracking. For this user needs to log in to their FB account, then go to Settings > Ads >Ads on apps and websites off of the Facebook Companies.