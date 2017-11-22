Data offer! This big Vodafone recharge counters Jio, Airtel; offers 1.5GB data per day

The Vodafone plan directly counters Bharti Airtel’s Rs 349 plan which also offers 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited local and STD calls. (Reuters)

Vodafone India has taken on rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel with a new recharge offer. The new tariff plan offers Vodafone users 1.5GB of data per day. Notably, the new offer is valid for Vodafone prepaid users only. The Vodafone deal is priced at Rs 349 and apart from the data plan, the network offers unlimited local and STD calling feature as well. The validity period of the Vodafone plan is 28 days. Under the Rs 349 plan, Vodafone users can avail 1.5GB data per day on both 4G and 3G networks. The plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network and there is free roaming as well.

While Vodafone offer says ‘unlimited calling’, there is a daily limit of 250 minutes per day and a weekly cap of 1000 minutes per week. Vodafone users who select this plan will also get a free subscription to Vodafone Play. The new Vodafone plan directly counters Bharti Airtel’s Rs 349 plan which also offers 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited local and STD calls. In the Airtel plan, subscribers also get free outgoing national roaming and free SMS (daily cap of 100). Here too the validity period is 28 days.

In November this year, Vodafone India has come up with three new recharge offers. Earlier in the month, the network provider had announced two new prepaid plans. The other two packs are priced at Rs 458 and Rs 509. The two plans are available for Vodafone prepaid users and both of them offer 1GB data per day along with free unlimited calls and SMS. However, the Rs 458 Vodafone plan has a validity period of 70 days and the Rs 509 plan is valid for 84 days in total.

The new offers by Airtel, Vodafone, and others are a part of an aggressive strategy to counter Reliance Jio who recently had to go for paid services after offering freebies for around 1 year. Based on a report by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the total number of mobile subscribers in the country has reached a total of 953.80 million in October 2017. While Airtel has maintained the top position with around 258.20 million subscribers, Vodafone is placed second at 208.32 million subscribers. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is now fourth in terms of total subscriber base, which is 132.68 million.