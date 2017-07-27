Cyber Cell launches website to file complaints: From online frauds to mobile scams, here’s how to know and report a cyber crime

How and where to make a complaint against hackers and cyber criminals. (PTI)

The Cyber Crime cell of Delhi Police has launched a website which will help people against online frauds by enabling them to lodge complaints as well as educate themselves on cyber crime. Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik unveiled the website on Wednesday. Cyber crimes, in today’s world of technology, affects people not just physically but also mentally. This move to launch a web portal for cyber crimes will help everybody, from individuals to organisations in their fight against cyber criminals. There are over a dozen types of crimes shrouding the internet and the website tells you how to prevent them.

Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Cell works under the Economic Offences Wing. It is a specialised unit which handles most complex and sensitive cases of cyber crime including the ones for women and children victims. The Cyber Crime Cell contains a state-of–the-art Cyber Lab which has cyber forensic capacities like extraction of deleted data from Hard Disks and smartphones, calculation hash value and imaging, forensic servers, portable forensic tools for on-site examination, facility to extract data from latest Android and iOS phones.

Amulya Patnaik said, “With the growing use of smartphones and spread of high-speed 3G/4G networks, there has been a gradual transition of social interaction, business transactions, learning and communication to online platforms.” He added, “However, this has been accompanied by a concomitant spurt in the incidents of cyber crime such as business-email frauds.”

Meanwhile, the website reveals 13 types of cyber crimes: Email Frauds, Social Media crimes, Mobile App related crimes, Business Email Compromise, Data Theft, Ransomware, Net Banking/ATM Frauds, Fake Calls Frauds, Insurance Frauds, Lottery Scam, Bitcoin, Cheating Scams, and Online Transactions Frauds.

In terms of Cyber Awareness, the website provides the following services: Cyber safety tips for Children, Cyber safety tips for women, Cyber safety tips for Senior Citizen, Cyber safety tips for Parents, Cyber safety tips for Businesspersons, Social Media safety tips, Social Media Precautions for businesspersons, and Cyber Safety tips for Net Banking Users.

How and where to make a complaint: In order to lodge a complaint, you need to visit the website http://cybercelldelhi.in/. Then, go to the tab which says “REPORT A CYBER CRIME“. Here you will get information on documents required to make a complaint, which are the cyber cells in your district, and nearest police stations. On this webpage, you can click on the link which says ‘Lodge Online Complaint‘. You will be taken to an IP address. This page is for ‘Delhi Police Online Complaint Lodging System for Economic and Cyber Offences‘. In this complaint lodging system, you have to sign up as a new user or log in as existing users. Further, you can fill in the details to file a complaint.