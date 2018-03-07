Cutting-edge technologies would provide new jobs: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (IE)

Cutting-edge technologies like cloud-computing, block-chain, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science would bring in massive changes and also provide new job opportunities to young people, Biocon top executive Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said today.

“The next few decades will see cutting-edge technologies such as Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Quantum Computing provide smart young people like you huge opportunities to usher in ‘disruptive innovation’ that will shake up businesses and transform lives. These technologies will also create new employment opportunities,” the Biocon chairperson and MD said while speaking at the convocation of IMT Hyderabad here.

The exponential growth in the fields of AI and machine learning is leading to a huge demand for highly skilled professionals, a release quoted her as saying.

“Over the last one year, the number of analytics jobs in India has almost doubled. As more data analytics projects get outsourced to India, due to a dearth of such skills across the world, we are likely to see a boom in this field in the years ahead.

“Technological advancements keep transforming our lives in ways we just cannot even imagine. Today, there are millions of people working as app developers, ride-sharing drivers, drone operators, and social media marketers, which are jobs that didn’t exist and would have been difficult to even imagine ten years ago,” she said.

Noting that failure is inherent to building success, she told the students not to give up but to strive hard for success.