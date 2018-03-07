Couldn’t book Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 in today’s sale? Here’s why

Even though the smartphones were available in the third sale that began today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com, the stock got cleared within seconds.

In a bid to curb the fraud reselling of the smartphones, Xiaomi has removed the Cash on Delivery (CoD) option for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 smartphones. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 will not be available to purchase via Cash on Delivery mode on Mi.com and Flipkart during the initial sales. In their three consecutive weekly sales on Flipkart and Mi.com, the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 went out of stock within seconds, leaving many annoyed who could not book a single device while some users buy more than one devices using the quick CoD option.

Xiaomi claims in an official blog post that despite bringing about 3 lakh units in the first sale of the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5, both the smartphones were sold out within first few seconds of the sale. While many were able to book the phones, many others were left disappointed as they could not book even a single unit. Even though the smartphones went up for the third sale that began today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com, the stock got cleared within seconds. To avoid this, Xiaomi has taken an action where it will discontinue the Cash on Delivery service.

Many buyers add more than Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 units in the cart with Cash on Delivery payment option. This blocks the unit from the remaining stock and many other buyers are left disgruntled to have not booked even a single unit. The bigger issue with the multiple CoD orders is that the the buyers resell the device at higher costs, but in cases when they don’t find a buyer, they reject the doorstep deliveries without paying the amount. Xiaomi has pointed out this practice in December last year where it said it would begin identifying such Mi ID users who order in bulk and then refuse the deliveries.