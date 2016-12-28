Coolpad unveils Cool 1 Dual in India: Price, features, and must know facts!

First in Cool series, the phone features a 5.5-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, along with metallic body finish.

Smartphone manufacture Coolpad on Wednesday unveiled its flagship phone Cool 1, made in association with LeEco. Cool 1 comes with a Cool 1 sports a dual rear 13-megapixel camera with dual-tone LED flash. First in Cool series, the phone features a 5.5-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, along with metallic body finish. Priced at Rs 13,999, the new phone will be exclusively available via Amazon.in. The phone is available in silver and gold colours.

The phone features 1.8 GHz Octa- core processor and Adrena 510. The device has been launched in two different variants 3GB and 4GB with internal storage of 32GB. Cool1 sports dual rear 13- megapixel camera with autofocus enabled and dual tone LED flash.

You may also like to watch

The phone also sports a 8- megapixel secondary front camera. The smartphone is paced with a massive 4000mAh battery. Coming to the connectivity options, Cool1 offers 4G with VoLTE, 2G/3G, Wi-Fi 8802.1111 ac/a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM Radio, 3.5mm Audio Jack and USB Type-C port.

Also Read: 4G adoption up as 53% Indians bought smartphones online in 2016: Deloitte

Speaking at the launch event, Coolpad CEO James Du said that the company aims to reach top 5 spots in Indian smartphone market. “We are constantly innovating and bringing products that the consumers want. Under the dual-brand strategy we aim to earn a spot within the top 5 smartphone manufacturers in China and in India,” he said.

Company’s India chief Syed Tajuddin said that last two years have been a ‘dream run’ for the company, and that it hopes to grow further here. “2017 will be a game changer for Coolpad in India as we plan to capture 4% of market share. We already have offline presence in 5 cities with a reach in 3000 stores,” he said