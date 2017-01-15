Commerce ministry launches ‘SEZ India’ app for SEZs

“The app and would help the SEZ units and developers to find information easily and track their transactions on SEZ Online System,” the ministry said in a statement. (PTI)

The Commerce Ministry today said it has launched a mobile app ‘SEZ India’ which provides detailed information related to special economic zones.

The app was launched under the ministry’s e-Governance initiatives.

“The app and would help the SEZ units and developers to find information easily and track their transactions on SEZ Online System,” the ministry said in a statement.

Developers and units can now file all their transactions digitally through this system and track the status, it said.

The app is available on android platform. It has four sections – SEZ Information, SEZ Online Transaction, Trade Information and Contact details.

The SEZ online transaction is a dynamic submenu that tracks the Bill of Entry/Shipping Bill processing status and also does verification.

“The app also helps the Importers/Exporters to track the status of Bill of Entry/Shipping Bill integration and processing in the EDI system of the ICEGATE,” it added.