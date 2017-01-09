Cisco partners with Rajasthan govt for digital classrooms and smart water management

As per the understanding, Cisco will work toward Rajasthan government’s target of making one woman e-literate in every household.

With state governments across India going for digitisation, especially in the light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recent push for digital economy, global networking giant Cisco and the government of Rajasthan have signed a statement of intent (SoI) to roll-out digital classrooms in women colleges and expansion of Jaipur lighthouse program to include smart water for water management.

As per the understanding, Cisco will work toward Rajasthan government’s target of making one woman e-literate in every household. To do this, Cisco announced video enabled digital classrooms in women colleges that will cover 10,000 women students over one year, both in rural and urban areas in the state. “The digital classrooms will facilitate training and development of IT skills for women and enable them for the digital era as well as build the state’s pool of highly skilled technology professionals,” said a statement from Cisco.

“We believe the digital classrooms in women’s college will expand employment options to help advance their careers and be a training ground for the next generation of women leaders,” said Dinesh Malkani, president, Cisco India and SAARC.

Company has already collaborated with the State Institute of Education Management And Training (SIEMAT) and has deployed virtual classrooms across 12 institutes in Rajasthan to provide 50,000 person hours of training through digital classrooms.

“The Digital Classroom solutions through SIEMAT, the Cisco Networking Academy courses in 25 government ITIs and networking of ITIs in the Divisional Headquarters and Anta – are efforts that make us all proud,” said Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, adding that “60% of our population is youth and it is for us to work together, make a difference in their lives and help them live their dreams”

Expanding the Jaipur Lighthouse City program, Cisco said that the first phase of the Lighthouse City program which includes smart lighting, connected transportation, waste management and control centre will be integrated on the Cisco Smart+Connected Digital Platform.

San Jose, California headquartered company will also collaborate with the government in its efforts in water resource management. Cisco said, “Our water management solutions offer near real-time visibility across the all water assets through Internet of Things (IoT) water sensors that transmit information on water levels and flows.

Company informs that the Network Operations Center at Jaipur Development Authority will have a single view of all data generated by Cisco platform to manage the city with increased operational efficiency and productivity, enabling the government to provide quality infrastructure and services to citizens and tourists.

‘‘Digitisation opens up unprecedented opportunities for every country, state and city. The impact of digitisation is all encompassing – citizen-centric services for enhanced quality of life, smart secure communities, innovation, entrepreneurship, digital skills and education for all,” said John Chambers, Executive Chairman of Cisco.