Chinese woman leaves two-year old son with her iPhone; you won’t believe what happened next

There’s a reason why most adults don’t allow children to toy around with their phones. But kids being kids are usually reluctant to obey orders and manage to get their hands on the mobile phones anyhow. That aside, there is an even bigger reason why experts do not advise children around such sophisticated devices, with the threat on the child’s safety from the device, and vice versa.

A woman in China who left her two-year-old toddler with her iPhone has learnt it the hard way. In a bizarre incident that left her shocked, the woman came back to find that her iPhone had been locked for a whopping 47 years due to failed password inputs by her son, a media report said.

According to a report by South China Morning Post citing Kankanews.com, a woman named Lu, as she was called by her family name, came back to her home where she found that her iPhone that she left at the home was disabled for over 25 million minutes, which is nearly 47 years. This happened due to the repeated attempts to unlock the iPhone with the wrong passcode.

Her son made several attempts to unlock the iPhone, only to render it unlocked for a time by when he would grow as nearly old as his mother (47 years). The woman reached out to Apple technicians in Shanghai to get assistance in unlocking the iPhone. He reportedly told the woman to either wait for the 47 years after which she can input the correct passcode or wipe clean the iPhone that will erase all the data stored in it.

The report further added that the technician Wei Chunlong suggested she do a factory data reset that will erase all the iPhone data as the feasible option to the woman. He also said that there have been several such cases, including one where a phone was locked for over 80 years due to same procedure of passcode mismatch.

This incident took place in January this year when Lu gave her iPhone to her son to watch education-related videos that he unknowingly locked for years. Lu said that he has been waiting for two months but there’s no way getting around it. “I couldn’t really wait for 47 years and tell my grandchild it was your father’s mistake,” she was quoted as saying humorously in the report.

iPhones and other Android smartphones usually get disabled for a certain period before enabling the unlocking method again. Usually, after multiple failed attempts this time keeps getting accumulated that leaves only two options – either reset the device or unlock with the correct passcode.