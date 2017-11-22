Cheaper Xiaomi mobile launched! Mi Note 3 now comes in 4GB RAM model, know price & other details

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will enable the company to increase its stronghold in the mid-budget segment.

Xiaomi has announced a new model of the Mi Note 3. The new Mi mobile has been launched in China. The cheaper variant of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The price of the Mi Note 3 has been set at 1999 Yuan in China, which comes to just under Rs 20,000 in Indian currency. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 was launched in China in September this year. The Xiaomi mobile was initially announced in two storage variants: 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, and 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. With the new storage model of 4GB RAM, Xiaomi clearly wants to popularise the phone in its home market.

The Mi Note 3 will enable Xiaomi to increase its stronghold in the mid-budget segment, and that is crucial for the Chinese mobile maker’s growth story. Apart from the storage, there has been no major change in the device. Most of the features in the new Mi Note 3 remain similar to other Mi Note 3 models. When it comes to specifications, the Mi Note 3 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display along with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display on the phone has a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Mi Note 3 is powered by the 660 processor. It is fueled by a 3,050 mAh battery packed inside. The phone comes along with Quick Charging 3.0 feature along with USB Type-C charge support.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 runs Android 7.1 Nougat along with MIUI 9 skin running on top. The Note 3features a dual camera setup. There is a primary 12MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and a wide-angle lens of 12MP and f/2.6 aperture. The camera configuration also comes with 2X optical zoom. The phone also has a 16MP selfie camera placed on the front. The selfie shooter is powered by an AI backed Beautify feature. Xiaomi has claimed that the feature helps in clicking more natural selfies.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 contains an unlocking method through AI-based facial recognition. This means, that similar to the Apple iPhone X, users can unlock the phone using their face.

It is unclear if the company will launch the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 in India. Xiaomi has launched the Mi Exchange program in the country where users can exchange their old smartphones while buying a new device from the company. This offer can be availed by visiting any of the company’s Mi Home stores.