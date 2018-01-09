CES 2018: Western Digital launches SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 as ‘world’s smallest USB drive’ and more

SanDisk touts it to be the smallest flash storage drive carrying a capacity of up to 256GB

Western Digital has introduced its new range of memory devices under its both WD and SanDisk brands at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. The company unveiled WD My Passport Wireless SSD, SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1, and Smart Home media app integration service. The highlight of this slew was the ultra-portable SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1, which the company claims is the world’s smallest USB flash drive with a capacity of up to 256GB.

Starting with SanDisk’s Ultra Fit USB 3.1, the company touts it to be the smallest flash storage drive carrying a capacity of up to 256GB. It offers read and write speed of up to 130MB/s when inserted into a USB 3.1 port, however, it also supports USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity ports. The SanDisk’s Ultra Fit USB 3.1 comes in 5 storage versions – 16GB at a price of $21.99, 32GB priced at $34.99, 64GB with a price tag of $59.99, 128GB at $119.99, and the 256GB version at $149.99. Western Digital also showcased a 1TB prototype version of Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash storage device.

The other product under the SanDisk brand is the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. This is a pocket-friendly version of storage drive that is being offered in storage capacities of 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The 250GB version costs $99.99, the 500GB model is priced at $169.99, the 1TB model costs $349.99, and the 2TB version bears a price tag of $699.99. The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD offers data transfer speed of up to 550MB/s. The drive bears an IP55 rating, which means that it can endure moderate splash, dust, and water for outdoor use.

Moving to the products launched under the WD brand, the WD My Passport Wireless SSD is a solid-state drive that aims at the consumers who are into capturing photos and videos via drones with high-speed wireless data transfers. The company claims that WD My Passport Wireless SSD can offer a data transfer speed of up to 309MB/s without requiring a cable. It is available in storage capacities from 250GB to 2TB, starting with a price of $250 for the base variant and going up to $800 for the 2TB version.

The WD My Passport Wireless SSD comes with a built-in card reader, which gives a speed of up to 65MB/s, and a battery that’s rated to last up to 10 hours. The drive is shock-resistant and comes with a rugged enclosure to withstand adversities. There is also a one-touch button for instant data transfer from the paired drones, allowing 4K video streaming on your smartphone or tablet with the help of My Cloud app. The drive can also double up as a power bank with a 6700mAh battery pack under the hood.

Western Digital has also unveiled a Smart Home app integration that aims to bring voice support to the company’s My Cloud Home. It can interact with Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to allow streaming of the music stored in the cloud, and Google Chromecast to allow users to stream videos, TV shows, and movies on the televisions.