CES 2017: Here’re all the big launches to expect at the world’s largest technology show

CES 2017: It is an undeniable fact that the most focus will be on artificial intelligence and Internet of Things at the event, especially with the virtual assistants and automotive sector. (Picture: Reuters)

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, will be held in Las Vegas from January 5. The show is considered the world’s biggest technology trade show and people wait for it all throughout the year. This is mainly because, the launches and trends in this show, early in the year, give an insight into what technology the year is going to be about. This year too there are some big launches expected at CES 2017, which includes VR, smartphones, robots, laptops among many other things. According to VentureBeat, last year CES 2016 saw 1,77,000 people at the event and over 3,000 exhibitors.

It is an undeniable fact that the most focus will be on artificial intelligence and Internet of Things at the event, especially with the virtual assistants and automotive sector. This is also the 50th anniversary of CES, so undoubtedly it is going to be special. The event will go on until January 8. When it comes to companies, Apple does not attend the event. Samsung will, however, has a media conference. It is expected to focus more on televisions with 4K display support. Televisions have dominated CES for a long time and it is expected to continue that run. CES 2016 saw a huge number of 4K televisions and this year the focus will be on curved OLED displays. So expect big announcements from Sony, LG, Panasonic and LeEco too.

When it comes to smartphones, Asus has scheduled an event called Zenovation where it has been speculated that smartphones in the Zen series are going to be unveiled. There is a possibility of a Tango phone as well. Meanwhile, Huawei will also launch a mid-range smartphone and LG will be unveiling 4 smartphones in the K series and a new variant of the Stylus 3 device. Sony is also expected to roll out two new smartphones where the focus will be on the display panels. Even Blackberry and TCL will be holding their own events. Another big announced that is expected is from Qualcomm. The company may focus on its Snapdragon 835 processor, which is a faster and thinner chip. Also, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will host an event at CES, but there is no clarity on what it will launch.

You might also like to watch:

Moreover, the CES 2017, will also see some laptop launches where Dell and Lenovo will dominate. This year might also see some new gadgets in smart homes as finally after years of anticipation it is finally getting noticed.There will also be some information on the virtual reality market which, though with a niche market has tremendous possibilities. Apart from that, expect to see many robots, virtual assistants, audio tech and car tech at the event.