CBSE Exam Apps: 5 top Android picks to help you sail through board exams easily

The final exams for the students enrolled in higher secondary, or class 10th, and senior secondary, or class 12th, under the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE board are underway. While there have been several efforts made to lessen the stress on students about the board exams, it is still one of the stressful times in a student’s life. There are students who sail through the board exams easily while there are a few others who find the board exams tumultuous. Well, fret not as there are certain apps that will kick out your anxiety and prove to be beneficial to deal with the board exams.

We have curated a list of the top rated apps available on Google Play store for Android phones that are dedicated to making students lives easier. Various aspects of the board exams such as examination centre, previous question papers, mock tests, NCERT solutions, and other essential solutions have been our parameters to choose the top apps that will do some stress-busting for you.

Toppr – Toppr is an educational app that provides solutions for board exams preparation. Especially designed for class 10, 12 students, and aspirants preparing for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and BITSAT, the Toppr app provides a comprehensive layout where daily goals can be set and the progress can be tracked over time. The app is claimed to offer 24×7 assistance to the students, even at 3 am in the morning.

Meritnation – The Meritnation app has crossed over 1 million downloads on the Google Play store, making it one of the highly used apps among the students preparing for the board exams. The app has a collection of NCERT solutions and keys, sample papers, mock papers to test yourself on a particular subject. Besides, you can even create a social circle by inviting your friends to throw study-related challenges and accomplish them before their friends.

Byju’s – The Byju’s app needs no introduction in the category of apps that provide educational assistance to the students before and during board exams. The Byju’s app is partly funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, making it the only startup to have received this kind of an investment. The Byju’s app has vividly classified materials on class 10 and class 12, in addition to the competitive exam preparation. The highlight of the Byju’s are claimed to be the interactive video lessons and tutorials that explain several theorems, formulae, and other complicated concepts in a simpler method.

Gradeup – Gradeup is the app that is on our list because of the feature that lets students capture a problem from the phone’s camera and post it on the app’s community to get answers. Besides, you can type a fraction of your question to find relevant answers with solutions from the database. You can search the topics chapter-wise from the NCERT syllabus.

myCBSEguide – This app finds a place on our list not only because its name reflects the exact solutions and guides the students look for but also because the app gives free access to NCERT solutions, sample and mock papers, quick revision notes, and chapter-wise important questions. You can even play quizzes with your friends in real-time to know how ahead you are of your friends.