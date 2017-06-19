Canon PR 1000-R: Priced at Rs 3,995, gadget turns mundane presentations into engaging ones

The Canon PR1000-R wireless presenter packs a powerful configuration and looks premium.

Gone are the days of boring slideshow presentations; companies are now launching new wireless laser devices to make the mundane presentation more engaging. Recently, Canon India which is known for imaging solutions like printers and camera has introduced four models of wireless laser presenters—PR1000-R, PR500-R, PR100-R, PR10-G—in India. The company says that the newly launched series of products compliments a wide range of presentation needs. From small conference rooms, to large, expansive auditoriums, these laser presenters are designed to upscale the convenience of consumers.

Canon sent us the PR1000-R for review. The Canon PR1000-R wireless presenter packs a powerful configuration and looks premium. Priced at Rs 3,995, the device comes with volume controller and a vibrant red laser to point clearly on projector screens. One can move around in a conference hall to use this laser presenter within a 50-foot range. During the review, we tested this and found it to be working fine within this range.

The good thing about this device is that it is easy to set up. Unlike other devices where one has to install a software, Canon PR1000-R is very intuitive, no software or setup is required. Just plug in the receiver to a USB port and one is ready to present.

As far as design is concerned, the handheld remote features a simple and clean design, offering a red laser pointer to draw attention to specific details. The keys, including volume and slideshow control, are placed intelligently to give greater command over visual content and ease of access to user.

The other model, PR-10G features high intensity green laser which is 8 times more visible than conventional laser pointers and has a wireless range of upto 100 feet but PR100-R and PR500-R come with high intensity red laser with double the intensity than conventional laser pointers. Both PR10-G and PR-100R also have a backlit LCD smart timer which tracks the presentation duration and displays a countdown of the remaining time, enabling the presenter to better pace the presentation.

To meet the challenge of time management during presentation, this laser presenter has a vibrator. If it is switched on, the speaker is alerted through a vibration of the presenter as the end of the session nears.

Overall, the Canon PR1000-R wireless laser presenter is a easily portable and lightweight device that gives the speaker more power to control a presentation and helps in making it more engaging for the audience.

*Estimated street price: Rs 3,995