Buy this Samsung Galaxy device with exchange benefits of Rs 10,512 on Amazon India

Amazon India has upped its game to offer huge benefits to its customers. On Friday, the e-commerce giant listed one of the popular Samsung device, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime with a price cut. From the original launch price of Rs 14999 for the 4GB RAM+64 GB internal storage variant, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime has been listed with a discount of Rs 2000. However, you can get the smartphone cheaper if you buy the smartphone under the exchange. A discount of as much as Rs 10512 can be availed from Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime if you buy with an exchange of your old smartphone. That means you can buy the smartphone for as low as Rs 2487.

There is a 3GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant for the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime as well. It was launched at Rs 12999 in India, however, there has been a price drop and is now available for Rs 10999.

There is another offer from Reliance Jio which offers as much as Rs 2000 cashback as well. That means you need to buy the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, insert Reliance Jio SIM card and recharge the same. The Cashback from Reliance Jio will be credited to the JioMoney Account of the subscriber in a phased manner. The recharge of Rs 299 has to be done for the prepaid users of RJIO.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime specifications

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime gets the 1.6 GHz Octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. For the internal storage, the smartphone gets a huge 64 GB of memory. However, if you want to expand the storage, you can do that by using a microSD card of up to 256 GB. With Galaxy On7 Prime, Samsung has really put a lot of effort on the camera. Both the front and the rear cameras get a 13 MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture lens. This means that the low light photography will be better with this one.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with thin bezels on the side. Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime gets a huge 3300mAH lithium-ion battery.