Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 for just Rs 8,990; original price Rs 46,000 slashed in this Amazing Flipkart offer

Flipkart announces massive discount on Samsung Galaxy S7

E-commerce giant Flipkart has floored an amazing offer that will make your new year start with a bang! If you are looking forward to switching from your old mobile handset, then no better time than this. Flipkart is offering a whopping discount on the popular Samsung Galaxy S7. A discount of Rs 19,010 is being offered on the device, which is currently, priced at Rs 46,000. This makes the price of the handset – Rs 26,990. But that’s not it. You can avail an additional discount too. Customers can also get up to Rs 18,000 off in exchange for an older smartphone. This means a customer can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S7 from Flipkart, for as low as Rs 8,990. The consumers are also given the freedom of choice of colour along with the discounts. You can buy the phone for such low price in these colour variants – Black Onyx, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium.

Additional discount highlighted in the red

Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone was launched in February 2016. The phone comes with a 5.10-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2560 pixels at a PPI of 577 pixels per inch. Samsung Galaxy S7 price in India starts from Rs. 26,990. The Samsung Galaxy S7 is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 200GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S7 packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable battery. The Samsung Galaxy S7 is a dual SIM (both slots GSM).