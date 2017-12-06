Bumper Airtel offer! You can get 1GB data at less than Rs 2; here’s how to avail benefit

Airtel Broadband users can avail the data benefits at speeds like 16 mbps, 24 Mbps, or 40 Mbps. (Image: Reuters)

Airtel has been offering several data benefits to its subscribers. While Bharti Airtel has announced many benefits and discounts for its mobile network users, it has also revealed offers for broadband users. Under a new offer, Airtel broadband users can avail data at less than Rs 2 per GB. Airtel Broadband has launched a new deal where it is offering 2000GB of data at just Rs 3299. This essentially means that the network is charging you Rs 1.64 per 1GB of data. Additionally, users also get unlimited voice calling facility with the new Airtel offer. Notably, the validity period of the offer is 30 days.

Airtel Broadband users can avail the data benefits at speeds like 16 mbps, 24 Mbps, or 40 Mbps. Users can choose the option based on their data usage needs. Airtel has shown the new broadband plans as an option to update from their existing plans. It is unclear if the offer is available for new broadband users as well, or for those outside of Delhi-NCR circle. The Airtel new broadband plans are a good deal, especially for people who are heavy data users. Additionally, Airtel also allows data rollover for broadband connections as well. This essentially means that users can carry forward unused data to the next month or the next billion cycle. However, there is an accumulation limit of 1000 GB unused data to add to their next billing cycle. The feature is available on select plans.

Airtel has a couple of other bestselling broadband plans for Delhi-NCR users. The plans are priced at Rs 899, Rs 1,099, and Rs 1,299. The Airtel Rs 899 plan gives users unlimited local and STD calls along with 150GB broadband data at up to 40 Mbps speeds. Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 1,099 plan offers 250GB data at up to 100 Mbps speeds, apart from unlimited local and STD calls. When it comes to the Rs 1,299 plan, it provides users 350GB data along with unlimited local and STD calls at up to 100 Mbps speeds.

Those who go for the Rs 1,299 plan, they will get 1000GB of bonus data, valid until March 31, 2018. It is important to note that bonus data is only valid for purchases made online.